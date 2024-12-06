I’m a Celebrity is entering the final days of its 2024 season. Just one celeb will be left standing to be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle on December 8.

The latest elimination during the final but with so many stars already sent packing you might have lost track of who left and when. It comes as one celeb won a golden ticket straight through to the Celebrity Cyclone.

We have rounded up the order of I’m a Celebrity eliminations for 2024, from first to the most recent. Do you think the right people have gone home - let me know by emailing me: [email protected].

1 . Jane Moore - 29 November The Loose Women star was the first star to be voted out by the public. She was given her marching orders on Friday November 29. | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

2 . Dean McCullough - 1 December The celebs were given a brief reprieve after the departure of Jane, however in the second public vote Dean was sent home on Sunday December 1. He had been in the bottom two on the prior eviction. | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

3 . Tulisa Contostavlos - 2 December The one time X-Factor judge and N-Dubz singer became the third celebrity to be sent home. It came as a surprise to fans when the result of the public vote was announced on Monday December 2 | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales