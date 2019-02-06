Whitby Steampunk Weekend takes place at Whitby Pavilion from Saturday February 9 to Sunday February 10.

In pictures: All the colour of the steampunk festival

Whitby Steampunk Weekend kicks off at the Pavilion on Saturday February 9 and runs until Sunday February 10

The programme of events includes tea duelling, mesmirism, Victorian sideshows and more than 80 trade stalls.

There will be plenty to see and do during the weekend.

1. Ready for the weekend

Andy and Michelle Dolan are the organisers of Whitby Steampunk Weekend

2. Steampunk couple

Andy Dolan dressed for the occasion

3. Through the eyes of a steampunk

Michelle Dolan's steampunk handle is Lady Drinkmorewine

4. Lady of the Steampunk festival

