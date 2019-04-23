May season of films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre unveiled

A new British film set in Yorkshire, followed by a live question and answer session with the writer and director, a biopic of dancer Rudolf Nureyev, and a 40th anniversary screening of a classic Monty Python movie are on offer in the cinema at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in May.

Dementia-friendly screening feature additional features including short introductory talks, short intervals with refreshments and reduced price tickets).

Pond Life: It’s the summer of 1994 in a quiet ex-mining village near Doncaster, and a group of young friends set off on a fishing expedition they’ll never forget. With breakout performances by a cast of rising stars, and an evocative original score by Richard Hawley, this bittersweet debut feature sits alongside Billy Elliott and Brassed Off in the great British tradition of films about post-industrial communities. The evening screening of this film will be followed by a live onstage Q&A with writer Richard Cameron and director Bill Buckhurst.

Friday May 3 at 2.45pm and 7.15pm.

The White Crow: Written by David Hare and directed by Ralph Fiennes, this biopic of Rudolf Nureyev stars Oleg Ivenko and Sergei Polunin.

Friday May 10 at 2.45pm; SaturdayMay 11 at 2pm and 5pm; Monday May 13 at 7.45pm.

RSC Delayed Live: As You Like It: Kimberley Sykes directs a riotous, exhilarating version of Shakespeare's romantic comedy.

Friday May 10 at 7pm.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian: a 40th anniversary screening of the Monty Python classic.

Saturday May 11 at 8pm.

ROH Live triple bill: Within The Golden Hour/Medusa/ Flight Pattern: the contemporary face of The Royal Ballet in revivals of works by Wheeldon and Pite and a world premiere by Sidi Larbi Cherka.

Thursday May 16 at 7.15pm.

Cinema tickets at the SJT for films are £7 (concessions £5); for event cinema, £12; for streamings, £17.

