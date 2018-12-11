Cher to play Leeds with her Here We Go Again tour next year: tickets on sale from Friday

The legendary Cher is heading to the UK next year for her first live dates in over 14 years.

The Oscar, Emmy and GRAMMY Award-winning icon brings her Here We Go Again World Tour to Leeds First Direct Arena on October 30.

Cher, who holds the UK record for the biggest selling single of all time by a female artist for Believe, will treat audiences to an array of hits from her repertoire as well as new songs from the Dancing Queen album – Cher’s tribute to the music of ABBA – which is out now.

Cher said “I’m very excited to bring this show to the UK. It was the first country to embrace Sonny and Cher, and its where we created and had our first success with Believe.

“It’s really my second home.”

Following the recent global success and rave reviews for Cher’s role in the Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again film, the multi-award winning singer, actress and show-stopping performer will be sure to thrill her fans when she arrives here next year.

Launching her career in the 1960s as part of Sonny and Cher, the superstar made strides in what had long been a male-dominated industry and continues to reign as one of the world’s greatest entertainers.

Tickers go on sale on Friday December 14 from 10am

Tickets: ticketmaster.co.uk