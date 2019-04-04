Coronation Street star to perform at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre as he joins cast of West End Proms

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank will take to the stage in Scarborough this summer.

The soap actor, winner of ITV's All Star Musicals last month, is joining the line up for West End Proms, which will be performed in Scarborough at the Open Air Theatre on Friday, July 5.

- > BBC's Harry Gration one of five new Deputy Lieutenants of North Yorkshire

West End Proms will feature songs from seven decades of musical theatre – including songs from smash hit shows such as Les Misérables, Phantom Of The Opera, The Greatest Showman, Rock Of Ages, Wicked, Sunset Boulevard and many more.

His appearance on All Star Musicals saw him perform the song From Now On from The Greatest Showman which blew the judges and TV viewers away.

Daniel, who plays vicar Billy Mayhew in Coronation Street, said: “I absolutely love performing and I am so excited to make my first stage appearance with West End Proms.

"Winning All Star Musicals was a dream come true; I now can’t wait to sing live once again, on stage with this wonderful cast.”

Daniel joins a top cast of stars for West End Proms, including John Owen-Jones (Les Mis), Ben Forster (ITV’s Superstar), Rachel John and Jon Robyns (Hamilton), Jodie Steele and Jamie Muscato (Heathers), Lauren Samuels (BBC’s Over the Rainbow), and Marisha Wallace(Dreamgirls).

West End Proms – which debuts at Greenwich Music Time on Thursday July 4th before heading to Scarborough Open Air Theatre the following night – is curated and presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “This is the first time we’re bringing West End Proms to London and Scarborough and it’s going to be an incredible evening.

"This is more than a concert; it’s a show worthy of the West End and Broadway.

"We’ve brought together some of the world’s most beautiful voices complete with a stunning live orchestra.

"It will be an extraordinary night.”

Tickets are on sale now via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com