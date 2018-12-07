Get tickets now for Spa Orchestra’s popular New Year’s Day Viennese concert

There’s only one place to be on the afternoon of New Year’s Day – that’s certainly the opinion of the hundreds of people who arrive each year at Scarborough Spa.

They flock to the Spa Grand Hall to hear the Spa Orchestra’s traditional New Year programme of favourite waltzes and polkas composed by Johann Strauss, his family, and other composers who found Vienna to be their City of Dreams.

This year guest singers Soprano Debra Morley and English Tenor Nicholas Sales will perform alongsidethe Orchestra as part of the Viennese concert.

After all the excesses and partying of Christmas and New Year’s Eve, what better way to relax than an afternoon listening to some of the world’s great tunes and light music played in the magnificent surroundings of the Grand Hall by the legendary Scarborough Spa Orchestra.

The concert begins at 3pm, and tickets, as ever, will be in great demand.

Tickets: (01723) 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk