Here is how you can see Kylie Minogue in Scarborough for free

Kylie Minogue is coming to Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Thousands of tickets were snapped up straight away - but if you didn't get one, don't despair.

If you want to see pop princess Kylie Minogue at the Open Air Theatre next August, we have a pair of tickets to give away in this week's The Scarborough News.

All you need to do is pick up a copy, turn to page 14, answer the question, fill in the coupon and pop it in the post.

One lucky winner will be able to take a friend to the show

