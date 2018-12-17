Popstar Max opnes for Peter Andre at Spa gig

Pop star Max Restaino will open up for Peter Andre when his Celebrating 25 Years Tour visits Scarborough Spa next year.

Max has worked with some of the biggest names in show business – from Gary Barlow to Peter Kay - and has performed as special guest for Rebecca Ferguson on her 20-date Superwoman Tour in 2016, for Steps on their 22-date sold out Arena tour in 2017 and for Shane Filan on his UK theatre tour in spring 2018. Max’s musical influences – from Michael Jackson to ELO and Supertramp - are evident in his music, particularly in the melodies and chords.

The show on Friday March8 is part of Peter’s Celebrating 25 Years tour which marks a quarter of a century in showbiz.

Following Peter Andre’s breakthrough in Australia which saw his second single Gimme Little Sign peak at number three in the Australian charts, he released his second studio album, Natural, in the UK which reached Number One in the album charts. It included the infamous Mysterious Girl, which shot to Number Two in the UK singles charts, and later went on to hit the top spot when it was re-released by public demand in 2004.

Peter’s music career peaked during the 90s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK. He had several numbers one hit singles, two Number One albums and toured all over the world collecting a multitude of national and international accolades along the way. His chart success led to major tours throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.

During his 25 years in the spotlight, Peter has showcased his diverse musical talent, releasing 12 different albums, all with a unique twist. 2014 saw the singer songwriter release a brand new sound to add to his collection, with the debut of his swing album Big Night followed in 2015 with Come Fly With Me.

Peter said: “This tour has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to get back out on stage in front of the fans in Scarborough that have supported me over the last 25 years. I’m blessed to have had such a great career in entertainment for that time – it is something really special, and this tour will be a celebration of everything I have worked for. I’m delighted that Max Restaino will be joining me also; he’s a great emerging talent.”

The Celebrating 25 Years Tour will see Peter encompass his musical journey through the years, performing his best loved hits from his early years to his most recent tracks that have reignited the hearts of the nation.

Tickets for the Peter Andre Celebrating 25 Years Tour are now on sale via Scarborough Spa’s box office on 01723 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk