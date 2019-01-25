Popular Scarborough band Raven star in concert for the theatre

Popular vocal group Raven will bring their unique blend of haunting harmonies and crunchy chords to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The concert in the bar is a fundraiser for the theatre and is on Saturday February 2 at 3pm, with doors opening at 2.30pm.

It will take the audience on a journey through a fusion of irresistible sounds: daring choral, sizzling salsa, whimsical pop, ethereal melodies and rootsy folk.

Multi-talented instrumentalists playing keyboard, penny whistles, accordion, guitars, flute, congas, ukulele, recorders and percussion, Raven sing their stories with joy, fun and lots of sassiness!

Raven is Karen Chalmers, Nia Davidson, Sarah Dew, Pat Edmond, Jaye Lewis and Sally Lidgely.

They said: “We’re all thrilled to be able to perform this fundraiser for the Stephen Joseph Theatre in the theatre itself. We’re aiming to make it the perfect way to brighten an early February afternoon!”

Tickets are priced at £12 (£10 for Circle members) and include a light afternoon tea.

They can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com