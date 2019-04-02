Sean Kingston one of five acts announced for Flamingo Land's Party in the Park concerts this summer

Five famous acts will take to the stage when Flamingo Land's annual summer concerts return this summer.

Party in the Park has become a popular fixture on the theme park's calendar with previous guest stars including Scouting for Girls and Heather Small.

- > Design of Bradley Lowery holiday home in Scarborough 'looks like a garage'



The season begins with US-Jamaican artist Sean Kingston on Saturday, May 25.

The singer, songwriter, rapper and producer is famous for hits like 'Beautiful Girls' and 'Back 2 Life'.

In July, the park with host a '90s Weekender' with two nights of entertainment, Vengaboys on Friday, July 26 followed by Boyzlife on Saturday, July 27.

Vengaboys put on a sold out show at Flamingo Land last summer and will return to perform their beloved pop classics.

Boyzlife is made up of Westlife's Brian McFadden and Boyzone's Keith Duffy performing favourite hits from both band's back catalogues.

The music continues into August with The Feeling, supported by The Dunwells, taking to the stage on Friday, August 9 and 2017 X Factor winners Rak-Su closing the party on Saturday, August 31.

Tickets are £10 for 5pm entry, alternatively guests can purchase a standard full day ticket to enjoy the theme park, zoo and concert.

Tickets can be purchased here:

www.flamingoland.co.uk/plan-your-visit/party-in-the-park