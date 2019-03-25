The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and more at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The West End Proms are coming to the Yorkshire coast - with the latest announcement for the town's Open Air Theatre.

The show on Friday, July 5, is set to be a breathtaking evening featuring songs from smash-hit musicals such as Les Misérables, Phantom Of The Opera, The Greatest Showman, Rock Of Ages, Wicked and Sunset Boulevard.

Big names from some of London's biggest musicals - and familiar faces from some of TV's top talent shows - will take to the stage, backed by a 32-piece orchestra.

West End Proms is curated and presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor. Director Peter Taylor said: “This is the first time we’ve brought West End Proms to Scarborough and it’s going to be an incredible evening.

“This is more than a concert, it’s a show worthy of the West End and Broadway. We’ve brought together some of the world’s most beautiful voices complete with a stunning live orchestra. It will be an extraordinary night.”

Tickets for West End Proms at Scarborough Open Air Theatre go on sale at 9am on Friday via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office 01723 818111 and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau 01723 383636