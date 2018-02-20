The Proclaimers return to Scarborough Spa: tickets on sale from Wednesday Feb 21

The Proclaimers are to return Scarborough Spa this summer.

After sell out shows in 2010 and 2016, the Scottish twins are heading back to Scarborough to perform at The Spa’s Grand Hall on Sunday July 29.

The show is part of a UK tour which marks the 30th anniversary since the release of their Sunshine on Leith album plus a preview of new songs from their 11th studio album which will be released in August.

It has been 31 years since twins Craig & Charlie Reid aka The Proclaimers emerged.

Since then, their enduring appeal across generations has carved a niche for themselves where pop, folk, new wave and punk collide as the emotional honesty, political fire, wit and sing-along raucousness of their songs and their extensive touring has enlightened and entertained fans throughout the World.

They have even inspired a musical, the play and film ‘Sunshine on Leith’. The musical has its fourth UK run from April to June this year, with its biggest production to date by West Yorkshire Playhouse.

Tickets for The Proclaimers go on sale on Friday February 23 at 10am from Scarborough Spa’s box office and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk with pre-sales available via seetickets and Ticketmaster available from Wednesday.