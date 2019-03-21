These acts are coming to Scarborough Open Air Theatre - but there are more names to be announced

Scarborough Open Air Theatre has announced gigs by two of the biggest British pop acts and promised there are more acts to be announced soon.

Jess Glynne – the first British female solo artist to have seven UK Number One singles – and electro-pop band Years & Years were the latest star names to be revealed this week. But there are more big names on the way and promoters said “watch this space”.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Peter Taylor, director of venue programmers and promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “This year at Scarborough OAT just gets better and better.

“We are delighted to announce that Jess Glynne, Years & Years and current UK number one Lewis Capaldi, who is playing not one but two shows, are among our 2019 headliners.

“The summer programme – which features shows by such legends as Kylie, Madness and Cliff Richard – is really coming together, and we look forward to making more exciting announcements in the coming weeks.”

Years & Years will be in town on Thursday, July 18 and Jess Glynne will perform on Sunday, July 21 - bookending a run off four gigs in four nights.

Years & Years

Mr Taylor added: “We pride ourselves on presenting a diverse programme at Scarborough OAT one that has wide appeal for bothlocal music fans and visitors to the Yorkshire coast alike.

“From the legendary dance tunes of the spectacular Hacienda Classical to the classic pop of Cliff Richard, and breakthrough artists such as Jess, Years & Years and Lewis Capaldi, we believe we have something for everyone.

“The reaction to the announcements so far has been brilliant. There is a real buzz around this year’s programme.

“Before then, we have more announcements to come… so watch this space!”

Jess Glynne has become one of the UK’s most recognisable voices since providing the vocals on Clean Bandit’s 2014 hit Rather Be.

An Ivor Novello Award winner, she was nominated for three Brits and performed at this year’s ceremony.

She played the Open Air Theatre in 2017 and Mr Taylor said: “We are delighted Jess Glynne is returning to Scarborough OAT this summer. As proven here in 2017, her live shows are epic and wonderful events.

“In scoring seven Number One hits, Jess has done something which no UK female solo artist has done before.”

Years & Years have local connections but a global fanbase. They are the reigning GQ Live Act of The Year and have produced a string of chart hits including King, Desire, Shine and If You’re Over Me.

Mr Taylor added: “Years & Years are quite simply one of the most exciting live acts around and we are beyond delighted to be bringing them to Scarborough OAT this summer.

“The band – who are fronted by Olly Alexander who, of course, hails from just down the road in Harrogate – have released hit after hit over the last few years. They’ve become the soundtrack to many music fans’ lives and this is going to be one of the highlights of the summer here on the Yorkshire coast.”

Lewis Capaldi’s first date at the Scarborough venue has sold out and organisers announced this week that he will return for a second show on Friday August 30

Tickets for Jess Glynne and Years & Years’ shows go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 9am via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office 01723 818111 and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau 01723 383636.