New film season at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Family films including the final instalment in the Toy Story series and remakes of Disney classics Aladdin and The Lion King sit alongside sporting documentaries and powerful dramas in the Stephen Joseph Theatre August film programme

.There will also be question and answer session around Mrs Lowry and Son with screenplay writer Martyn Hesford and producer Debbie Gray on Monday September 2.

The programme:

Toy Story 4: Buzz, Woody and all the old favourites, plus a few new faces, embark on a road trip adventure.

Friday August 2 at 2.45pm and 6.45pm; Saturday August 3 at 2pm and 5pm; Monday August 5, Tuesday August 6 and Monday August 12 at 6.45pm; Tuesday August 13 and Wednesday August 14 at 2.45pm.

Diego Maradona: British documentary about Argentinian footballer Maradona, Saturday August 3 at 8pm.

Vita and Virginia: story of the affair between Vita Sackville-West (Gemma Arterton) and Virginia Woolf (Elizabeth Debicki).

Tuesday August 13 and Wednesday August 14 at 7.45pm; Thursday August 15 at 1.45pm.

NT Delayed Live: The Lehman Trilogy: story of a family and company that changed the world, stars Simon Russell Beale, Ben Miles and Adam Godley.

Thursday August 15 at 7pm.

Kursk: The Last Mission: Matthias Schoenaerts, Colin Firth and Léa Seydoux in a drama based on the true story of the Russian submarine Kursk which sank in 2000.

Friday August 16 at 2.45pm; Saturday August 17 at 8pm; Wednesday August 21 at 7.45pm; Thursday August 22 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Aladdin: Disney’s live action version of its 1992 animated film, starring Will Smith.

Friday August 16 at 6.45pm; Saturday August 17 July at 2pm and 5pm; Monday August 19 at 6.45pm; Tuesday August 20 at 2.45pm; Wednesday August 21 at 2.45pm.

The Edge: Barney Douglas’s documentary about the achievements of the England cricket team from 2009 and 2013, programmed to coincide with Scarborough Cricket Festival from August 18 to 21.

Tuesday August 20 at 7.45pm.

The Lion King: another Disney update – computer-animated remake of the 1994 traditional animation, voiced by Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwitel Ejiofor and Beyoncé, with James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.Friday August 23 at 2.45pm; Saturday August 24 at 5pm; Tuesday August 27 at 2.45pm; Wednesday August 28 at 6.45pm; Thursday August 29 at 1.45pm.

Blinded by the Light: British comedy drama inspired by the life of journalist Sarfraz Manzoor and his obsession with Bruce Springsteen.

Friday August 23 at 7.45pm; Saturday August 24 at 2pm and 8pm; Monday August 26 and Tuesday August 27 at 7.45pm; Wednesday August 28 at 2.45pm; Thursday August 29 at 7.45pm.

Easter Parade: Judy Garland, Fred Astaire and Peter Lawford in the classic 1948 film featuring the music of Irving Berlin.

Friday August 30 at 1.30pm; Saturday August 31 at 2pm.

Mrs Lowry & Son: Timothy Spall as the great British painter LS Lowry, with Vanessa Redgrave as his bitter and domineering mother.

Friday August 30 at 7.45pm; Saturday August 31 at 5pm and 8pm; Monday September 2 at 7.45pm; Wednesday September 4 at 7.45pm; Thursday September 5 at 9pm.

Tickets: 01723 370541 or visit the website: www.sjt.uk.com