New film season at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre revealed - includes Westlife's reunion concert screening

Music, comedy and space exploration feature on the big screen in late June and July at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Beats: Best mates Johnno and Spanner share a deep bond. Now on the cusp of adulthood, life is destined to take them in different directions – in pursuit of adventure and escape the boys head out on one last night together to an illegal rave before parting ways indefinitely.

Friday June 28 at 7.45pm; Saturday June 29 at 5pm.

Gloria Bell: Gloria (Julianne Moore) is a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor. After meeting Arnold (John Turturro) on a night out, she finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance.

Monday July 1 and Wednesday July 3 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 4 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

ENO Screen – The Mikado: Experience Gilbert & Sullivan’s irresistible combination of virtuosic wit, memorable melodies and hilarious antics, directed by Jonathan Miller.

Tuesday July 2 at 7pm.

Late Night: Legendary late-night talk show host Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson) finds her show is on the network’s chopping block. Her world is turned upside down when she hires her first ever female staff writer, Molly Patel (Mindy Kaling) who brings fresh eyes and an honest perspective.

Friday July 5 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday July 6 at 2pm and 5pm; Monday July 8, Tuesday July 9, Wednesday July 10 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 11 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Westlife: The Twenty Tour Live from Croke Park: It’s been 20 years since they smashed into the charts in 1999 with Swear It Again and went on to achieve 14 number one UK singles, selling 55 million records worldwide. Now, Westlife’s reunion tour – which sold out in minutes – is coming to cinemas worldwide.

Saturday July 6 at 8pm.

Apollo 11: a cinematic experience 50 years in the making. Crafted from newly discovered footage, and hours of uncatalogued audio recordings, Apollo 11 takes us straight to the heart of NASA’s most celebrated mission.

Friday July 12 at 7.45pm; Saturday July 13 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

Yesterday: Yesterday, everyone knew The Beatles. Today, only Jack remembers their songs. He’s about to become a very big deal. From Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Richard Curtis comes a rock-n-roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship, and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life.

Friday July 19 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday July 20 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; Monday July 22, Tuesday July 23 and Wednesday July 24 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 25 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Oliver!: The classic 1968 musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novel.

Friday July 26 at 1.30pm and 7.45pm.

The Flood: Wendy (Lena Headey), a hardened immigration officer is offered a high-profile asylum case. Through her interrogation, she must uncover whether Haile (Ivanno Jeremiah) is lying and has a more sinister reason for seeking asylum.

Saturday July 27 at 2pm; Monday July 29 Tuesday July 30 at 7.45pm; Thursday August 1 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert: Shall We Dance?: André Rieu invites you to put on your dancing shoes for his spectacular 2019 hometown concert from Maastricht.

Saturday July 27 at 7pm; Sunday July 28 at 3pm.

RSC Live: Measure for Measure: When a young novice nun is compromised by a corrupt official; when she threatens to expose him, he tells her that no one would believe her. Shakespeare wrote this play in the early 1600s, yet it remains astonishingly resonant today. Artistic Director Gregory Doran directs this new production.

Wednesday July 31 at 7pm.

Cinema tickets are £7 (concessions £5); for event cinema, £12; for streamings, £17. To book, please call the box office:01723 370541 or visit the website: www.sjt.uk.com