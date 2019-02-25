New films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre - including Oscar winner Green Book

Films with more than 30 Oscar nominations between them are on screen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s cinema in the first half of March.

They include a singalong version of the hugely popular Bohemian Rhapsody, which sold out during its initial run at the theatre, and again during a second set of screenings in January.

Films/streamings for March are:

Black Panther: This groundbreaking superhero movie starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kauuya and Letitia Wright has seven Oscar nominations, including Best Motion Picture of the Year.

Friday March 1 at 2.45pm; Saturday March 2 at 5pm and 8pm.

Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong: Early booking is recommended for the singalong version of this much-lauded biopic, which has five Oscar nominations including Best Leading Actor for Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

Friday 1 March at 7.45pm; Saturday 2 March at 2pm.

Vice: With eight Oscar nominations including Best Leading Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Picture, political comedy-drama Vice features Christian Bale in an astonishing portrayal of Vice President Dick Cheney.

Monday March 4, Tuesday March 5 and Wednesday March 6 at 7.45pm.

Green Book: Inspired by the true story of a tour of the Amercian Deep South by African-American pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and his Italian-American driver and bodyguard, Tony Vallelonga (Viggo Mortenson), Green Book won Best Picture and was nominated in Best Lead and Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay categories.

Friday March 8 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday March 9 at 5pm and 8pm; Monday March 11 and Tuesday March 12 at 7.45pm.

Cold War: Nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, black-and-white film Cold War is set in Poland and France between the late 1940s and the 1960s, and is filmed in Academy (4:3) ratio. Polish, French, Italian, Russian, Croatian, German with English subtitles.

Thursday March 14 at 7.45pm.

Can You Ever Forgive Me: Garnering Richard E Grant his first ever Oscar nomination (Best Supporting Actor), Can You Ever Forgive Me also stars Melissa McCarthy (nominated for Best Lead Actress) as real-life biographer Lee Israel, who attempts to boost her flagging career by forging documents.

Saturday March 16 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

All Is True: British film All is True, written by Ben Elton, stars Kenneth Branagh as Shakespeare, with a cast that also includes Judi Dench and Ian McKellen.

Monday March 18 and Tuesday 19 March at 7.45pm; Wednesday March 20 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Thursday March 21 at 7.45pm.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: Two screenings for the classic musical – the first is dementia-friendly. On its release in 1954, it received five Oscar nominations, winning Best Scoring of a Musical Picture.

Friday March 22 at 1.30pm and Saturday 23 March at 8pm.

Mary Queen of Scots: Written by House of Cards writer Beau Willimon, and chronicling the conflict between England and Scotland in the 1500s, Mary Queen of Scots stars Saoirse Ronan as Mary and Margot Robbie as her cousin, Elizabeth I.

Friday March 22 at 7.45pm; Saturday March 23 at 2pm and 5pm; Monday March 25, Tuesday March 26 and Wednesday March 27 at 7.45pm; Thursday March 28 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Cinema tickets are £7 (concessions £5); for event cinema, £12; for streamings, £17. To book, please call the box office on 01723 370541 or visit the website: www.sjt.uk.com