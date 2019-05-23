Win 4 tickets to see and meet Ian Van Dahl and N-Trance at Quids Inn, Scarborough

Here's your chance to win tickets to see - and meet - superstar DJ Ian Van Dahl in Scarborough.

Quids Inn, in St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, has booked Ian Van Dahl for the summer season as resident DJ.

The first "Ian Van Dahl Presents Castles in the Sky" show will be on Friday 7th June, 11pm-4am, and it includes a DJ set from N-Trance.

Otherwise known as Christophe Chantzis, who was the producer behind the big dance hits Castles in the Sky and Will I, Belgian house/trance act Van Dahl has been performing DJ sets across the UK and Europe.

In June, July, August and September he will be performing a live DJ set at Quids Inn alongside other big name international guest DJs/artists each month.

Earlybird tickets for the 7th June show are £5 plus booking fee from skiddle.com

In our competition, held in conjunction with Quids Inn, you can win 4 tickets plus a meet-and-greet with the DJs.

Simply answer the question below and email your answer plus your contact details to info@sushicreative.com

Closing date is midnight on Friday 31st May. Competition is only open to over 18's and management have the right to refuse admission.

QUESTION: What nationality is Ian Van Dahl ?