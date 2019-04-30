Pop-up cinema with sleep-over returns to Dalby Forest - six films to see

Cinema goers can enjoy some of the latest films and all time classics in the beautiful surroundings of Dalby Forest when Pop-Up Cinema Yorkshire’s GIANT movie screen returns this summer.

There are six screenings planned for Summer 2019 with the films Bohemian Rhapsody, Jurassic Park, Mary Poppins Returns, Harry Potter & the Philosopher’s Stone, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and by popular demand, The Greatest Showman. Each screening also offers the option of overnight camping in the forest.

Pop-up Cinema Yorkshire is part of Scarborough based company C3 Events who have previously been responsible for the hugely popular Beached Festival, Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre and the annual firework spectacular ‘Starfire’. Their cinema screen has been ‘popping-up’ around Yorkshire for the last five years, including sell-out screenings of Beauty & the Beast, Star Wars – The Force Awakens and The Greatest Showman.

Forestry England are working in partnership with Pop up Cinema Yorkshire to provide visitors with a chance to see their favourite films in unique forest venues throughout the year. A high quality cinema system will be erected for the events, as well as a range of themed food and drink stalls with a licenced bar.

Director of C3 Events Mike Lynskey said, “This is our fifth year showing movies in Dalby Forest and it’s a fabulous place to watch a film. There is a brilliant atmosphere and obviously the forest is beautiful. We’re billing the events as a "forest sleepover" as we are offering camping at all the Dalby events. You cannot normally camp out in the forest so were very lucky that Forestry England have allowed us to do this. It’s quite a special thing. So pack your picnic and your tent and join us for an incredible cinematic forest adventure.”

The six films are: Bohemian Rhapsody, Friday June 7 at 9.30pm; Jurassic Park, Saturday June 8 at 9.30pm; Mary Poppins Returns, Friday July 5 at 9.30pm; Harry Potter, Saturday July 6 at 7.30pm; Solo: A Star Wars Story, Friday August 2 at 9pm; The Greatest Showman, Friday August 16 at 8pm

Tickets are available online at www.popupcinema.org priced from £14.50 for adults and £9.50 for children. Only a limited number of tickets are available, and early booking is essential to ensure a chance to be part of these events. The screenings take place in the evenings and begin at sunset.