Project House in Leeds has been providing music lovers with a new hub for incredible music for over two years now, and their programming of shows continues before the end of the year.

The versatile events space in Leeds, located in a former tile warehouse just a 15-20 minute walk from the city centre, is a collaborative project by a group of the city’s most beloved cultural institutions, feeding into the shows that take place in the 1,000 capacity venue and offering quite an eclectic mix of rock, indie, EDM, hip-hop and plenty more across the musical spectrum.

So, it should come as no surprise that their scheduled concerts are a cornucopia of diverse styles and genres, sure to pique the interest of many music lovers across the West Yorkshire region. But what have been some of those remaining shows that caught our eyes?

Here’s our picks of 25 shows that locals, and those slightly further afield, cannot afford to miss out on - and with tickets still available for many shows from Dice.FM, now is the time to make your picks before the end of the year - what from our list has caught your attention this year?

1 . Turnover (September 11) Get ready for a night of dreamy, reverb-drenched tunes. Turnover is bringing their unique blend of shoegaze and indie rock to the stage. Known for their melodic guitars, nostalgic lyrics, and captivating soundscapes, this is a show that promises to be both a beautiful and introspective experience.

2 . Pendulum (DJ Set) (September 12) Prepare for a high-octane night as legendary electronic music pioneers Pendulum hit the decks for a special DJ set. Expect a powerful mix of their signature drum and bass anthems, alongside hard-hitting tracks that will keep the energy soaring.

3 . Day Fever (September 13) Looking for a night out without the late night? Day Fever is your answer. This is an early evening event designed for those who want all the fun of a club night but with a sensible finish. Come and dance to all the best indie, rock, and pop classics.