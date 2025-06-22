Who will win Queen’s 2025 - and how can you watch the action at home? 🎾

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Men’s final of Queen’s is set to take place.

The tournament marks the start of the summer of tennis on BBC.

But how can you watch the final?

The final of the men’s edition of Queen’s is set to take place in just a few hours. It marks the start of the BBC’s summer of tennis - and is a key part of the build up to Wimbledon.

Starting on Monday (June 16), the lucrative competition is set to come to a conclusion. The winner will pocket a tidy £2.1m in the coming hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London-based tournament is a milestone in the run-up to Wimbledon. The best and brightest in the tennis world will be heading to the All England Club in just over a week’s time for the iconic competition.

But how can you watch the men’s final of Queen’s? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Queen’s Final on TV?

A general view of Andy Murray Arena | Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA

The coverage is set to start at 12pm on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with plenty of extra build-up to the final. For those tuning in on the television, it will be live from 2.05pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like she has done all week, Clare Balding will be on presenting duty for the final. However you might be wondering which TV channel it will be on.

How to watch Queen’s Final on TV?

The BBC has been carrying live coverage throughout the men’s tournament this week - from the first day on Monday up to and including today’s (June 22) final. The previous days have been live on iPlayer, BBC Sport’s website and BBC Two.

But for the final of Queen’s, it will be live on the Beeb’s flagship channel - BBC One. As mentioned above, coverage will begin at 2.05pm on TV.

For followers of women’s tennis, BBC has also been showing the Nottingham Open live on iPlayer throughout the week. The final for that took place yesterday (June 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.