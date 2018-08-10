Acting classes launched at library

Take centre stage this autumn, when Beach Hut Theatre Company brings two new acting courses to Scarborough Library.

Sand Space: Classical Acting is a performance course that develops acting skills by looking at play-texts from the past.

Sand Space: Contemporary develops acting and performance skills through the exploration of modern practices. Each session will consider a different element of performance, with the chance to undertake solo and group work.

All work produced in class will build to a performance showcase.

Tutor and actor Alison Watt said: “If classical acting is your thing, come along and polish your voice and movement skills while bringing to life some of the greats from western drama and beyond.

“Or if you prefer contemporary, we will look at a mix of practices that include script work, movement, voice, music, plus visual and digital arts.”

The classical acting course starts on Thursday September 20 and continues fortnightly until Thursday December 6 at 7pm in the Arts Room at Scarborough Library. The cost for each term and all six sessions is £55. The contemporary course starts on Thursday September 27 and continues fortnightly until Thursday December 13 at 7pm in the same venue. The cost for each term and all six sessions is also £55. There is a 10 per cent discount in fees if participants attend both classes.

To book: email Alison Watt at info@beachhuttheatre.co.uk