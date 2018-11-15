Alice in Wonderland to burst onto Scarborough stage

A new adaptation of Alice in Wonderland with a local setting and a big sprinkle of Christmas will burst on to the stage at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Adapted from Lewis Carroll’s classic novels Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Alice through the Looking-Glass, Nick Lane’s Alice in Wonderland is directed by Paul Robinson, artistic director of the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Paul has assembled the same team that has delighted audiences over the past two years with Pinocchio and A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol – alongside Nick Lane, lyricist and composer Simon Slater and designer Helen Coyston, there’s choreography by Erin Carter and lighting design by Paul Stear.

New to the team this year is sound designer Andy Graham.

Ebony Jonelle plays Alice, with Josie Dunn, Robert Jackson, Loren O’Dair and Elliott Rennie delighting us with a multitude of other roles including the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, Tweedledum and Tweedledee and, of course, the Queen of Hearts.

Elliott Rennie, ever popular with our local audiences makes a return to Scarborough having also appeared in the previous two Christmas shows and in this spring’s Thumbelina.

Paul Robinson said: “As usual, Nick has taken a classic story and made it very much his own, our own in fact, and without losing the elements that have made it such a longstanding favourite, has created a very Scarborough story for our loyal local audience.

“We can’t wait to introduce you to our hilarious versions of these wonderful, classic, characters.”

Nick Lane said: “We’ve borrowed from both books, added a little sprinkle of Scarborough, a bit of Christmas, chucked some more nuttiness in there, and hopefully, once we’ve stirred it up, it’s going to be utterly joyous.

“There’s loads for the kids to do, loads of characters that are familiar, and it’s got the same kind of twists that we had in A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol.” Alice in Wonderland is sponsored by Eat Me Café and Social.

Alice in Wonderland can be seen in the Round at the SJT from Thursday December 6 to Sunday December 30.

Tickets: 01723 370541