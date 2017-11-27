Audition call for Scarborough Musicals’ Oklahoma

Scarborough Musicals is looking for men who just cannot say no to a starring role in its next production – the cowboy showcase Oklahoma.

The following roles are up for grabs in the forthcoming Rodgers and Hammerstein hit. Curly McLain: handsome cowboy in love with Laurey Williams. Baritone.

Jud Fry: hired farm-hand, fancies Laurey, troubled, dangerous loner. Bass-baritone.

Will Parker: rather simple young cowboy, in love with Ado Annie. Baritone.

Andrew Carnes: Ado Annie’s father, farm owner and community leader.

Ali Hakim: A ‘Persian’ (gypsy?) peddler and conman, pursuing Ado Annie. There are also ensemble roles to be filled. Once the show has been cast rehearsals start on Tuesday January 9 and will be on Tuesdays and Sundays. Tuesdays will be for singing from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and Sundays are 3pm to 5pm.

Further details for more rehearsals and staging will be given after and not everyone will be needed for every rehearsal depending on what they are setting. The show runs at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from Tuesday May 29 to Saturday June 2, daily at 7.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturday. Oklahoma is set in the world of cowboys and features Surrey with the Fringe on Top, People Will Say We’re In Love and I Cain’t Say No and the title song. Past Scarborough Musicals shows include Legally Blonde, pictured above, Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof

Those interested in audition for Oklahoma should contact the society via: www.scarboroughmusicals.co.uk They will then be sent an audition schedule for Sunday December 10.

Tickets for Oklahoma: 01723 506750