Bananadrama presents an evening of plays by local writers at Woodend

Award-winning Scarborough drama group Bananadrama returns to Woodend for an evening of plays and readings on Friday May 25 at 7.30pm
The evening includes a performance of its latest festival entry These Are the Days as well as several other pieces, written by local actors, read script in hand.
These Are the Days: By Shari Gledhill. What makes a lifetime together? Vicky and Matt reflect on 20 years of happiness and heartache together. What is the next chapter in their story?
Engage: By Paul Spencer. Georgette was different. Everyone belonged, except her. Everyone understood. How had the world become so unrelatable? Engage is the a tale of betrayal, redemption – and Mr Spock.
Defriend: By Shari Gledhill, Brian is excited to take his first baby steps into the world of social media. But will it go as smoothly as he imagines?
Customer Service: By Stewart Clark. Louise loves her waitressing job – but dealing with rude customers can be murder.
Forget Me Not: By Shari Gledhill. Two men meet on a railway platform. Are they strangers to each other or do they have a shared history that neither of them can forget?
Tickets are available from Woodend or on the door.
Call: 01723 384500.