Ben Elton announces new stand-up tour - which includes Bridlington date

He has written some of the most popular British TV comedies of the last 30 years - now Ben Elton is coming to Bridlington.

After 15 years away from stand-up, he is going back on tour and will perform at The Spa on Saturday, October 12.

Ben made his name on Channel 4’s ground breaking Saturday Live in the 1980s, having already written The Young Ones.

He also wrote the Blackadder series and has penned six UK best-selling books among a collection of nivels which have been successful around the world.

Ben said: "The last time I toured I was still smarter than my phone. Things have definitely taken a funny turn."

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday, for more info go to bridspa.com or call the box office on 01262 678258.