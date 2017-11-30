Chris Ramsey added to stand-up comedy line-up at Scarborough Spa: tickets on sale Friday December 1

Chris Ramsey is the latest name to be added to Scarborough Spa’s 2018 stand up comedy line up.

The Just Happy To Get Out Of The House tour comes a date at Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Saturday June 30.

This tour will encompass some of the greatest life advice ever to be recorded in the history of the world (hopefully), as Chris sets out the rules of modern existence for his infant son.

Expect: fatherhood, following your dreams, how to be a gentleman, the slow slow pain of death and the slow slow pain of slow cookers as Chris tries to navigate the rights and wrongs, dos and definite don’ts of life.

Ramsey is not the only comic to announce 2018 UK dates at Scarborough Spa.

Steve Delaney better known as Count Arthur Strong, the elderly,pompous, deluded thespian will appear at The Scarborough Spa on May 3 and nationally acclaimed comedian Jason Manford also returns for his second performance at the Scarborough Spa on November 28.

The packed line up also includes visits by Graham Fellows (10 February), Simon Day, (24 April), Richard Herring (2 May), Iain Stirling (4 May) and Ross Noble (2 December).

Tickets for Chris Ramsey ‘The Just Happy To Get Out Of The House Tour’ go on sale from Friday 1 December 2017 on Scarborough Spa’s website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or via the Scarborough Spa Box Office (01723 821888).