Cornish comedian Jethro on way to Scarborough Spa

Cornish comedian Jethro is set to delight audience members next year when he brings his ‘irreverent’ comedy to Scarborough Spa’s Theatre.

Following 60 sold out shows last year, The Count of Cornwall is back again with his unique style of comedy and he will bring his new tour to The Spa on Tuesday January 8 2019.

Jethro will probably be remembered for years to come with so many people loving this hilarious country style. He is considered by many as the greatest comedy story teller that ever lived.

There will be tear-jerking, farcical stories featuring his old mates Denzil and Slip Along Trevaskis, as well as hilarious tales from his successful career in TV and theatre.

After leaving school the popular entertainer was apprenticed as a carpenter and then worked as a timber man in a tin mine.

He was 18 when he joined his local operatic society and as well as a fine bass voice, he found that he had a talent for making an audience laugh.

After doing the round of Cornish pubs with his singing and quick fire humour he was hailed as the county’s top comic.

Having produced 20 DVDs over the years, his 2019 show will feature some old favourites and many new tales told in a way only a count could.

Tickets for Jethro: The Count of Cornwall go on sale on Friday February 16 from Scarborough Spa’s box office on 01723 821 888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk