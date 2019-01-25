Enter the Wild Zone – family-friendly sci-fi show at the Spa

Venture to the future and enter the Wild Zone, an immersive experience of live theatre and digital media written and directed by John Pattison that sees the Spa’s Regency Room converted into an interactive time-travelling pod.

Suitable for children and families, this exciting sci-fi adventure gives everyone the chance to be a part of the story, as you crack the codes, beat the clock and save the planet.

Set in the 24th century, when the loss of nature has reached a critical point, it tells the story of two scientists who stumble on a secret facility guarded by a quirky super computer.

It can be seen on February Saturday 23 and Sunday February 24, daily at performances at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm. Tickets £5 from www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or 01723 821888.