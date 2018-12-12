Five minutes with Nurse Nellie - star of Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood at Scarborough Spa

Nurse Nellie is tending to her charges in Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood at Scarborough Spa until the New Year.

Nurse Nellie is famous for her double entendres and outrageous outfits – all of which are hand-stitched. Well, they have the audience in stitches.

Nurse Nellie is related to Dame Trott and Widow Twankey.

She is one of three but never talks about her Ugly Sisters.

She got her jewellery for a steal – and believes in taking money and goods form the rich and keeping them.

She has taken time out from helping outlaw Robin Hood find the babes to tell us about her life in Sherwood Forest and what she wants for Christmas.

How did you end up living in Nottingham Forest

I wanted to live like a pop star. I wondered would any live here, Cher would (Sherwood)

Who is your ideal hero

It can only be our very own Robin Hood

Tell me about your beauty regime

After the Polyfilla and botox, I liberally apply a full tub of face paint and after six hours I’m ready

You always look gorgeous darling. Where do you get your fashion sense from - any influences? And what’s your favourite outfit

I’ma sucker for designer labels, take this dress for example. Have you heard of Armani? Well this is Salvation Armani.

I do like my new American Dress though, one Yank and its off.

Who would you most like to be under the mistletoe with? Hugh Jackman, I’d love to get my claws intoWolverine

How will you be spending Christmas and with whom Just Billy and I at home in front of the telly. I love Mrs Brown’s Boys ... Not sure why?

What do you want for Christmas

A broken drum, you can’t beat it!

What is your favourite Christmas song and why

All I Want For Christmas Is You, I sing it at Philip Schofield every year, he still hasn’t taken the hint.

What is your favourite Christmas film and why Scrooged with Bill Murray. Reminds me of the Sheriff getting his comeuppance.

What is your favourite Christmas cracker joke

Question: What does Myley Cyrus eat at Christmas?

Answer: Twerky!

How would you solve the Brexit problem

I’d treat it like my favourite hot drink, because tea leaves!

You would be a very good in the BBC’s Casualty. How do you think you would fit in at Holby

I’d be the eye candy of course.

Howwould winning the lottery – or getting yourhands on the Sheriff of Nottingham’s fortune – change you? I’d still be thesame old me. I might buy myself a little lottery dress. If my number comes up, I’m in fora rollover

What is your New Year’s Wish

To enjoy every day, I’m getting old you know. I’ll soon be 30!

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood runs at Scarborough Spa from now until Tuesday January 1.

The Tony Peers production features Scarborough-born and bred Charlotte Buxton as Main Marion, Mike Carnell returns to play Silly Billy and Louise Willoughby plays Robin Hood.

Phil Beck not only plays Nurse Nellie, he has written the panto and directs it.

