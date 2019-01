But it has been consigned to history and the demolition process started last year. The overall project to ensure the site is left in a cleared, reinforced and finished state, ready to accommodate future development, should be complete by the end of March. These pictures from our archives show memories of the much-loved theatre.

1. Futurist Theatre in Scarborough The theatre had a capacity of more than 2,000 - making it one of the largest outside London.

2. Futurist Theatre in Scarborough It was built as a cinema in 1921. This photo shows the seafront building in 1969, 11 years after the stage was extended to allow live performances.

3. Futurist Theatre in Scarborough The Chuckle Brothers, Paul and Barry, were regular performers at the Futurist, always drawing good crowds to their comedy shows.

4. Futurist Theatre at Scarborough A look inside the theatre, which was the 12th biggest in the country, but by 2014 audiences were declining audiences and the work needed to upgrade the venue was said to have run in to millions of pounds.

