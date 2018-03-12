‘I have kleptomania. But when it gets bad, I take something for it.’... The classic one-liners and greatest jokes of Sir Ken Dodd

Sir Ken Dodd, who has died aged 90, with his award for Show Business Personality of the Year, presented to him at the Variety Club's luncheon in 1966.
Sir Ken Dodd, master of tickling sticks, Diddy Men and tattifilarious comedy, reduced fans to helplessness with his bucktoothed grin, a shake of the through-a-hedge-backwards hair and a cry of "How tickled I am".

Dodd, who died at the age of 90 on Sunday, continued to perform right through to his later years, bringing the energy and stamina of a man half his age to his manic routines in theatres up and down the land. There was no let-up in his astonishing ability to reel off joke after joke, with the rapidity of a machine gun for literally hours on end. Here are some of his very best...

