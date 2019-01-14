Mary Poppins inspires latest Julie Hatton panto – it opens at the YMCA later this month

Are you suffering from the January blues? Fear not because Hatton School of Performing Arts will be taking to the YMCA stage with a pantomime later this month.

Based on themes from Mary Poppins by PL Travers, Step in Time tells this classic story as you have never seen it before.

Join larger-than-life Bert, mischievous Michael and Jane, marvellous Mary Poppins and her sarcastic umbrella with all your favourite characters, and sing along with the songs from the original story.

But be prepared for a host of surprises and twists guaranteed to have you singing along, dancing in the aisles and laughing all the way home.

The cast will be led by pantomime regular Sian Robson playing Mary Poppins. Sian will be joined by local lad Luke Willett as the lovable cockney chimney sweep Bert.

Luke is no stranger to the YMCA stage, but this will be his debut in a Hatton School of Performing Arts pantomime. Also taking leading roles will be young stars Ruby Wood and Olivia Stubbings as the Banks children. The rest of the stellar cast will see regulars such as George Deller, Dominic Hume, Tim Ash, Cameron Davis, Anya Read playing well known roles as well as some surprise characters.

“If rehearsals are anything to go by, this could be our funniest yet,” said principal Julie Hatton. “The original story and songs are so great and without giving too much away, Dave the Dog, Fanny the cook and the talkative Irish penguins among others, take this show to whole new levels of panto madness”

Supported by the Hatton School of Performing Arts show teams providing chorus vocals and dance routines, The cast is working hard to ensure their audience have a great time.

Step in Time is at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Friday January 25 and Saturday January 26 at 7.30pm and Sunday January 27 at 2pm.

Tickets: 01723 506750. On line: tiny.cc/ymcatheatre