New play from Beach Hut explores wedding day woes

Witness a wedding reception gone wrong as Beach Hut Theatre Company return to Scarborough’s annual art festival Coastival next month.

In a shower of Swarovski crystals and cupcakes, Love When It’s Brass

is a comedy written and directed by Alison Watt, inspired by Ben Jonson’s 17th century city comedies but set in contemporary Scarborough.

It’s B-J and Ricky’s wedding day and chief-bridesmaid Rose has planned a reception to die for. The vintage country garden theme is perfect and the happy couple are utterly in love.

But unbeknown to Rose, her controlled world is about to take a detour into the comically bizarre.

A light-hearted look at the timelessness of love, money and the trials of running a wedding reception, Love When It’s Brass can be seen on Friday February 22 at 7.45pm in the McCarthy at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Tickets cost £8 and can be bought from the Stephen Joseph Theatre box office on 01723 370541 or at www.sjt.uk.com