Open auditions for York panto with the famous Berwick Kaler

The search is on to find a dozen young people to appear in this year’s pantomime The Grand Old Dame of York which marks Berwick Kaler’s 40th appearance as York Theatre Royal’s Dame.

Auditions will be held on Saturday September 22 for youngsters between eight and 11 years old, and who are under 5ft tall.

Three teams of four youngsters will share the roles in the panto which runs from December 13 to February 2

Auditions will take place in the Ballroom at De Grey Rooms (next to the theatre in St Leonard’s Place).

The schedule is:

10.30am Registration for young people with surnames starting with the letter A-K

11am Audition (one hour) for young people with surnames starting with the letter A-K

1pm Registration for young people with surnames starting with the letter L-Z

1.30pm, Audition (one hour) for young people with surnames starting with the latter L-Z

The group auditions will include singing, dancing and acting. Those auditioning should wear comfy clothes and bring a drink. Parents need not stay as professional chaperones will be on duty.

Those auditioning must be available for all rehearsals and shows. Rehearsals begin week commencing 19 November two/three evenings a week and Saturday mornings. Show dates are 13 December to 2 February 2019.

Closing date for registering for auditions is Friday September 21 at noon.

Fill in the form (link below) and turn up on the day.

https://form.jotformeu.com/82273089278366