Perfect wedding setting for artists

Rob Moore and Wendy Tate are showing work inspired by landscape – Soulsacpes – at Woodend in Scarborough.

The couple will get married surrounded by their art work – and family and friends – on Saturday September 1.

Wendy makes work that are deeply felt and are often metaphors for feelings and events in her life that find expression through her love of landscape particularly reflection, light and trees.

Rob’s work in oils, mixed media and printmaking is more abstract and sometimes suggestive of “threats” to our environment.

What both artists share is a love of wanderings with sketchbooks in hand to capture remembrances of place.

Both artists live and work in Scarborough’s Alma Square where they have studios and printmaking workshops for their own use and that of other artists.

They enjoy sharing their experiences and skills with others via workshops at Alma Studios.They are currently working towards a major exhibition at Inspire Gallery in Danby in October 2019 and curating a parallel show there to include the work of several other artists – from jewellers to ceramicists – who are similarly interested in the natural world. Woodend is open weekdays from 9am to 5pm; weekends from 10am to 4pm.

Entry is free.