Play gets its first regional outing in Scarborough

A play that won its writer the title of Most Promising Playwright in last year’s Off West End Awards receives its regional premiere at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this autumn.

Jess and Joe Forever is a funny, surprising and poignant play about teenage friendship, growing up and the frictions that still exist between urban and rural communities.

Jess is a girl from a big city who is holidaying in Joe’s seaside town. They are both outsiders who gradually form a friendship over several summers that changes both of them forever.

It’s a coming-of-age tale full of soil, secrets and scotch eggs.

Misha Butler, who plays Joe, grew up in London. His TV credits include Casualty and Doctors and a leading role in the Netlix/Channel 4 series Kiss Me First. He played the title role in a recent national tour of The Winslow Boy.

Kate Hargreaves plays Jess. She trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama. Her theatre credits include News Revue (Canal Café), Hamlet the Musical (international tour) and workshops of Featherboy (National Theatre) and The Wall (Complicite).

Zoe Cooper is a playwright and theatre practitioner, based in Newcastle. Jess and Joe Forever won her the Most Promising Playwright Award at the Off West End Awards 2017 and was longlisted for the Evening Standard Most Promising Playwright Award for its production at the Orange Tree Theatre. It then went on a UK Tour, and played at the Traverse during the Edinburgh Festival 2017.

Lotte Wakeham is the Stephen Joseph’s associate artistic director. She directed The World Goes Round at the theatre in 2016, Di and Viv and Rose in 2017 and Adventure Playground earlier this summer.

Jess and Joe Forever can be seen in the McCarthy studio from Thursday October 25 to Saturday November 10.

Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com