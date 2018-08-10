Puccini opera Madama Butterfly heads for Scarborough Spa

Russian State Opera brings Puccini’s Madama Butterfly to the stage of the Scarborough Spa on Saturday September 1.

This tale of the doomed love of an American naval lieutenant and his young Japanese bride inspired Puccini to write some of his most sublime and beautiful music.

Set in Japan at the turn of the century, Madama Butterfly is among the most colourful and exotic of all operas, and from its theme of noble self-sacrifice spring melodies that grip your heart.

It tells the story of a doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to heartbreak and tragedy.

The premiere of this exquisite production, with its beautiful set and costumes, intensifies the emotion in an already heart-breaking opera.

If you’ve never tried opera before, you will love this full orchestra experience with fantastic colourful costumes, exquisite singing and the wonderful tunes that the audience will still be humming on their way home, making this a must-see opera production for everyone.

Tickets: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or via the Scarborough Spa box office on 01723 821888.