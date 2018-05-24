Ray Quinn drives Summer Holiday musical to Yorkshire stage

New stage musical Summer Holiday, with the famous red double-decker bus, making a stop at Leeds Grand Theatre from Tuesday July 30 to Saturday August 4.

Based on the 1963 film of the same name, starring Cliff Richard and The Shadows, Summer Holiday includes all of the number one hits from the movie, plus some additional Cliff Richard classics.

Taking on the lead role of Don made famous by Cliff Richard, is singer-songwriter Ray Quinn.

Ray, who was a regular in former Channel 4 soap Brookside, shot to fame as the runner-up in ITV1’s The X Factor in 2006.

This spurned a career in both music and of late musicals, with his debut album Doing it My Way entering the charts at Number 1, and quickly gaining platinum status.

Ray is perhaps best known of late for ‘doing the double’ on ITV1’s hugely successful show Dancing on Ice, winning for the first time in 2009, and then again on Dancing on Ice: Champion of Champions in 2014.

Ray’s theatre credits include Danny Zuko in Grease, Dirty Dancing , Legally Blonde and most recently The Wedding Singer.

Summer Holiday tells the story of Don and his fellow London Transport mechanics as they journey in a red double-decker bus through Paris, the Alps, Italy and Greece.

This hit-filled musical features many of 60s’ biggest songs including In the Country, Summer Holiday, Travellin’ Light, Bachelor Boy, Move It, Living Doll, The Young Ones and On the Beach.

Box Office: 0844 848 2700

Website: www.leedsgrandtheatre.com