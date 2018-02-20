SAS star Ant Middleton to share adventures in Scarborough Spa show

Fans of SAS: Who Dares Wins will be delighted to know its star Ant Middleton is coming to Scarborough Spa as part of a live tour.

Survival expert and ex-elite forces soldier Ant’s one man show will be heading to the Grand Hall on Saturday September 15 to share his experiences and exploits as a modern day explorer and expedition leader.

In this adventure filled one-man show, Ant recounts his extraordinary life in the military - having served in the paras, marines and SBS (Special Boat Service).

The show also includes further tales and behind the scenes moments, revelations and gossip from his TV shows including SAS (Who Dares Wins), Mutiny and Escape (Channel 4).

Ant said: “I’ve been extremely lucky to have some amazing experiences in my life that fuel my appetite for adventure and I can’t wait to share them with you all.”

Tickets for Ant Middleton go on sale on Friday February 23 at 10am from Scarborough Spa’s box office on 01723 821 888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk