Scarborough art gallery main

The 109 paintings chosen to feature in the East Coast Open have gone on show at Scarborough Art Gallery in The Crescent.

A judging panel of broadcaster Harry Gration, artist Annabel McCourt and international curator Simon Hedges had the task of choosing the final artworks from 260 submissions.

The East Coast Open shines a spotlight on artistic talent from the north east coast. As part of its open submissions process, people across the region sent in artworks for the opportunity to be exhibited in the gallery’s bi-annual showcase.

Local talents of all ages, professionals and amateurs, responded with a diverse range of art – including classic landscapes, modern prints, photography and ceramics. Six pieces have been deemed the top entries for the Judge’s Selection, from which visitors are invited to choose their favourite. The overall winner will become part of Scarborough Art Gallery’s permanent collection.

Curator and crative director Simon Hedges said: “Myself and fellow judges Harry Gration and Annabel McCourt have been thrilled to oversee the final selection of art submitted for East Coast Open. The standard of entries has been really high, with Scarborough Art Gallery receiving a wealth of striking and diverse works from professional and amateur artists across the north east coast.

The final pieces curated for East Coast Open demonstrate the fantastic depth and range of artistic talent we have locally, with the added element of one piece becoming a permanent fixture of our gallery as we begin a year of new exhibitions.”

The exhibition runs until April 28. The gallery is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, daily from 10am to 5pm. Admission charges apply.