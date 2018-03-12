Scarborough Beach Hut Theatre presents 10 new plays

Find out if three is a magic number or if three’s a crowd when Beach Hut Theatre Company presents a day of short plays showcasing up-and-coming local writers.

Scarborough Library will host Three’s the Charm, rehearsed readings of 10 original plays, that have been developed through Beach Hut Theatre Company’s fortnightly Script Hut writing workshops under Alison Watt.

The plays will be performed as script-in-hand readings.

Each play is inspired by the notion of ‘three’, with writers producing funny, dramatic and poignant stories that feature love triangles, family secrets and devastating lies.

The plays can be seen for free in Scarborough Library’s main lending area on Saturday Marcg 24 between 10am and 2pm.

Co-artistic director at Beach Hut Theatre Company Alison Watt said: “We are delighted to be presenting plays that have been produced by 10 local writers during our regular workshops. “Working with each writer to help create and shape their ideas is a wonderful process, and Three’s the Charm is the perfect showcase to present these amazing and innovative stories.’

Three’s the Charm has been conceived and produced by writer/director Alison Watt and composer John Pattison who are both artistic directors at Beach Hut Theatre Company.

Alison has written for Soho Theatre, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Hull Truck and EastEnders; she is also an award-winning dramaturge, having won the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Olwen Wymark Theatre Encouragement Award.

John has written musicals with Alan Ayckbourn and John Godber, and worked as a musical director at The Royal National Theatre.

Their plays for Beach Hut Theatre Company include Summer’s Edge.

