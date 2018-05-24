Scarborough Musicals presents Oklahoma

Members of Scarborough Musicals are in their final rehearsals for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical Oklahoma which opens at the YMCA next week.

Directed by Chris Taylor it is the story of cowboy Curly McLain and his romance with farm girl Laurey Williams.

A secondary romance concerns cowboy Will Parker and his flirtatious fiancée Ado Annie.

The score includes the title song, I’m Just a Girl Who Can’t Say No, Surrey with the Fringe on the Top, People Will Say We’re In Love and Many a New Day.

Oklahoma is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from from Tuesday May 29 to Saturday June 2, daily at 7.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets on 01723 506750 or on line.