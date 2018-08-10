See the voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, live on tour

The voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, will bring his new tour to Scarborough Spa later this year.

The BAFTA-winning stand-up comedian has extended his tour for a third time due to phenomenal demand and will call in at The Spa’s Theatre on Thursday November 29.

This is your last chance to catch his brilliant observations of modern millennial life in U OK HUN? x

He will also be asking how modern living has affected our ability to find long term happiness. Can social media ever reflect real life? And why is the floor lava?

Stirling has enjoyed widespread acclaim for writing and voicing witty one-liners on ITV2’s hit series Love Island.

The show smashed rating records, pulling in the channel’s biggest-ever audience at its peak and attracting an average of 2.6 million tuning in to see it daily.

He was also on our screens hosting CelebAbility, a brand-new physical comedy entertainment show on ITV2 which saw celebrities and members of the public go head-to-head in rounds of games.

Tickets for ‘Iain Stirling - U OK HUN? X’ are now back on sale priced at £16.50 (plus booking fee) from www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or via the Scarborough Spa Box Office (01723 821888).