Spring season at Stephen Joseph Theatre unveiled

A sparkling and diverse spring season of entertainment is planned at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

At Sea and Remix!!! February 16: The UK’s premier improvisational comedy troupe transforms audience suggestions into fantastically funny scenes and songs in At Sea in the afternoon and Remix!!! in the evening.

Miles Jupp: The Life I Lead: February 19 and 20: Miles Jupp brings to life the remarkable and richly comic story of actor David Tomlinson.

Love When It’s Brass, February 22 to 24: Morgan & West’s Utterly Spiffing Spectacular Magic Show for Kids (and Childish Grown-ups and Morgan and West: Parlour Tricks (both 23 February): for the 10th anniversary of Scarborough’s annual arts festival, Coastival, Beach Hut presents a light-hearted look at love, and time-travelling magicians Morgan and West return.

Junkyard, March 1 and 2: OutReach presents a witty new play by BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer Jack Thorne.

Glory, March 4 to 6: Yorkshire writer Nick Ahad explores the world of wrestling as three men are compelled over the ropes and into the ring to fight for glory.

Plan B for Utopia, March 7: Joan Clevillé Dance mixes dance, theatre and storytelling with humour to explore how we choose to live our lives: about having a dream, giving it up and trying again. Featuring songs Somewhere Over the Rainbow, When You Wish Upon a Star and What a Wonderful World.

La Bohème, March 8 and 9: Olivier Award-winning OperaUpClose presents innovatively staged, unintimidating, affordable and high quality English chamber re-imaginings of well-known and new operas. The comic elements of their popular La Bohème heighten its tragic ending, with audiences saying this 21st-century version affected them like no other.

Much Ado About Nothing, March 12 to 16: Northern Broadsides and the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme, join forces to warm the hearts of theatregoers with Shakespeare’s tale of antagonistic romance and chaotic comedy.

Rox, Paper and The Scissors, March 13: a fun, fast-paced show about democracy. Miranda Duffy’s new play sees head girl Paper squashed between the might of school bully Rox and class clown The Scissors.

Father Figurine, March 15: Body Politic presents a combination of poignant spoken word poetry with hip-hop dance exploring the fractured relationship between a father and son.

Books by the Beach, April 12: Writer and broadcaster Lynne Truss talks about her new crime novel A Shot in the Dark.

Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis, March 28 to April 20: The Stephen Jospeh presents Charlotte Jones’ feel-good comedy in which a home-based dominatrix loses the will to dominate

Rouse, Ye Women! Mary Macarthur and the Women Chainmakers, April 5: With rousing traditional songs and ballads, Townsend Theatre Productions’ latest tells the story of the women chainmakers of Cradley Heath.

SparkPlug, April 8 and 9: Set in Manchester in 1983, where Dave, who loves Rod Stewart, Joanne, and his Ford Capri, is about to become the adoptive father, mother and best friend of a mixed-race child.

The Hare and the Tortoise, 16 to April 20: Brendan Murray’s version of a familiar tale, a lively and fun version of this Aesop’s Fable about an impossible race.

Tickets: 01723 370541 or website www.sjt.uk.com