Tickets on sale for Stephen Joseph 2018 Christmas show

Families enjoying the festive show at the Stephen Joseph Theatre this month will be able to get ahead on planning for next year when the theatre opens booking for the next year’s Christmas show Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Tickets for Alice go on sale on the day of the first performance of this year’s show A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol – Thursday December 7.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland will be created by the same team that brought you both last year’s Christmas hit, Pinocchio, and this year’s show.

That is writer Nick Lane, composer/lyricist Simon Slater and director Paul Robinson, who’ll put their own unique twist on the much-loved Lewis Carroll story about a little girl’s adventures after she follows a White Rabbit down a rabbit hole.

It will also include elements of Alice Through the Looking-Glass, the sequel to the first book.

Director Paul Robinson said: “Anyone who saw last year’s Pinocchio and this year’s A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol will know that when Nick, Simon and I get together, things go off the wall!

“Throw the wild imagination of Lewis Carroll into the mix, and anything can happen. We promise that Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland will be as bonkers as its predecessors, while still telling the story that everyone knows and loves.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing Nick’s interpretation of Tweedledum and Tweedledee, the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts and, of course, the famous ‘Eat Me, Drink Me’ magic!”

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre between Thursday December 6 and Sunday December 30, at various times and dates; there will be relaxed, signed, open captions and audio described performances.

Tickets prices for Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland will be the same as this year, costing from £9 to £16, and will be available from Thursday 7 December 2017 from the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com