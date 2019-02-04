Wrestling forms backdrop of new play from Yorkshire writer

Set in the eccentric world of British wrestling, Glory – a new play by writer and broadcaster Nick Ahad – is coming to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre as part of its national tour.

As British wrestling experiences a resurgence across the UK, Glory will immerse audiences into the larger-than-life world of the sport.

Set in a decrepit gym in the north of England, it sees faded star Jim ‘Glorious’ Glory and amateur wrestlers Dan, Ben and Sami confronting their demons and each other, as their lives collide – inside and outside the wrestling ring.

The unique world that British wrestling inhabits provides a backdrop to Nick Ahad’s state-of-the-nation play, as it grapples with race, identity and what it means to be British today.

Nick said: “I used to watch wrestling when I was a little boy. I still remember the excitement of seeing Giant Haystacks fight Big Daddy at Victoria Hall in Keighley in the 1980s.

“But I thought British wrestling was a relic of the past. I couldn’t have been more wrong. Wrestling is alive, well – and as entertaining as ever.

“With larger than life characters and a perfect combination of sport, performance, blood and sweat, it is pure theatre. It is also the perfect arena to explore the Britain we all share today. I can’t think of a better place for drama to play out than the inside of a wrestling ring.”

Glory is a co-production by The Dukes Theatre and Red Ladder Theatre Company in association with Tamasha, marking the first collaborative partnership between the three organisations.

Directed by Red Ladder’s artistic director Rod Dixon, it is performed by Josh Hart, Jamie Smelt, Ali Azhar and Joshua Lyster.

Glory can be seen in the Round at the Stephen Joseph at 7.30pm on Monday March 4, Tuesday March 5 and Wednesday March 6.

Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com