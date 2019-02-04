Youth theatre prepare for next production at Stephen Joseph

A new production of a witty play with music from BAFTA-Award-winning writer Jack Thorne can be seen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Thorne wrote the music for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, This is England ’90, Glue, Skins.

Junkyard will be performed by members of the Stephen Josepth Theatr’s Youth Theatre, directed by Alice Kynman.

The musical director is Max Kynman, design is by Julia Wray and lighting design by Paul Stear.

The cast is Megan Buttery, Saffron Cartwright, Mimi Clay, Christopher Dean, Tom Donoghue, Ruby Hilton, Lexie Kelly, Niamh Murphy, James Page, India Robertson, Hugh Stanway, Emily Swift, Harry Sykes and Barney Webster.

It’s 1979, rubbish is on the streets, and it’s tricky being Fiz.

She’s 13, she’s got no money, her sister’s pregnant and her mum thinks she’s a waste of space.

Rick remembers what it’s like to be a teenager. So when he decides to build a junk playground, he’s pretty sure he has the charisma to get a bunch of reluctant kids involved. He’s wrong.

But with some old-fashioned emotional bribery, Rick persuades Fiz, Higgy and Ginger to help him.

And the project turns from something that means nothing to something that means a lot.

And kids that care about nothing, start to care a lot.

Director Alice Kynman says: “Junkyard is a fun, heart-warming piece with great music and a cast of brilliant, talented young people.”

Junkyard can be seen in the Round at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 7.30pm on Friday March 1 and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday March 2.

Tickets are priced from £10 (£6 for under-30s), and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com