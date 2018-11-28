These are the best grottos to visit Santa in Yorkshire this festive season

Nobody should miss out on a visit to Santa this Christmas, and luckily we’ve rounded up some of the best places in Yorkshire to catch the big man in red in the coming weeks:

National Coal Mining Museum’s Underground Santa Experience, Overton

Skate with Santa

Pay a visit to Santa in his underground grotto at the National Coal Mining Museum in Overton.

Mini miners can take a tour down 140m underground where there’s lots of Christmas fun to be had each weekend throughout December. Slots are already booking up for this unique family Christmas experience, so call 01924 848806 to book your place,.

Join the Santa’s Grotto fun at Eureka!, Halifax

Join the ultimate children’s museum, Eureka!, for a winter experience this Christmas.

Experience the Halifax museum as never before as its celebrates the winter season with extra activities, decorations and a huge outdoor Christmas tree.

See the brand new winter show and visit “one of the best Grotto’s in the UK” according to Netmums, and meet the big man in red and the friendliest elves in town. Visit eureka.org.uk for details.

Santa at Stockeld Park, Wetherby

Santa is heading back to Stockeld Park’s magical Santa’s Grotto this Christmas,

Wishmas fun at Meadowhall's Wonderland

As well as rubbing shoulders with Santa on this special visit, visitors to the Wetherby estate can check out the magical illuminations, visit the Enchanted Forest, get lost in the magical maze, zip around the real ice rink,try out the new lazer adventure zone, and explore the woodland trail on Nordic skis.

There are lots of adventure playground for little ones to run extra energy off in, whilst adults warm up with a hot drink from one of the nearby kiosks.

And new this year, the grotto tickets can be purchased online as an add-on when you purchase Illuminated Forest and Maze tickets throughout December on select dates, including December 3-7, 10-14, and 17-21.

Lotheron Hall’s Christmas experience, Leeds

Lotherton Hall in Leeds is steeped in Christmas magic and excitement this festive period.

Enjoy a magical Twelve Days of Christmas Walk through the estate - make the turtle doves fly, walk through the five gold rings and be one of the drummers drumming - uncover a secret fairy hideaway, visit Santa in the North Pole and meet the elves in their workshop. Wander down to the Elf Village where young ones can join in making craft activities or listen to stories, with a hot chocolate.

Scan your passport for the North Pole, Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

Every child visiting Santa will be given a passport to the North Pole, as part of Cannon Hall Farm’s Christmas experience.

Head through the special elf check-in scanner to see who’s been naughty and nice before children visit Santa in his grotto in the enchanting North Pole, and receive a gift. Santa Specials will run throughout the month, where children can have breakfast or lunch with Santa, and you can buy an add-on to visit the Elves Workshop.

Elsecar Heritage Centre Railway Santa Specials, Barnsley

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls – all aboard to see Santa at Elsecar Heritage Railway this Christmas.

An annual tradition for many Yorkshire families, this popular event returns to the region for Christmas 2018. After leaving Elsecar Station, accompanied by his favourite helpers, Santa makes his way down the train and stops to chat to every child, and provides them with a quality wrapped present for Christmas. Running throughout December.

A Wishmas Wonderland, Meadowhall, Sheffield

This grotto is a treat for the senses, with festive music, beautiful lights, and all manner of things to interact with.

Children will have the chance to learn all about Wish Gathering Elves, create their own Wishmas star, and visit Santa in his grotto. This wonderful 40 minute Christmas experience rounds-off with a nice photo opp with Santa,and a quality gift. Visit the vast grotto complex, outside the Sheffield shopping centre’s Oasis, open daily until Christmas Eve.

Skate with Santa sessions, IceSheffield

Join Santa as he leaves the grotto behind for a few hours, grabs his skates and takes to the ice, ready for a weekend of utterly festive family fun.

Santa will skate into IceSheffield on December 8 and Decembe r9, for the perfect Christmas family event. As well as meeting Santa himself on the ice, there’ll be plenty of off-ice activities to get involved in, with a bouncy castle, plus face painting and arts and crafts. Skate with Santa will take place during regular 'Family Skate' sessions, from 10.45am to 1.30pm.

An audience with Santa, Bolsover Castle, Derbyshire

Join in the festive fun at Bolsover Castle during this year’s festive Christmas countdown.

Meet Father Christmas as he tells tales of Christmas past amidst the stunning yuletide decorations.

Audiences will be held at intervals throughout the days, during each weekend (Saturday and Sunday) running up until December 23. There will be an additional charge of £5 for each child to see Father Christmas, with a max of two adults accompanying each child. Sessions last approximately 25 minutes and include group storytelling from Father Christmas to the children. Lucky visitors will even get a festive treat! Visit english-heritage.org.uk to pre-book. There will also be a carol concert, on Wednesday December 19, with Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir.

Visit Santa at Tropical Butterfly House, Sheffield

Meet Santa, take a tractor sleigh ride, and visit the elf craft room at Tropical Butterfly House during this year’s festive Christmas countdown.

Five minute slots are available to book to see Santa and his elves each weekend throughout December, from 11am to 4.30pm, up until 4pm on Christmas Eve. Visit after dark, and soak up the beautiful Christmas lights, for a special treat with the Late Night Santa Experience, from 4pm to 6pm on December 21, 22 and 23.

Meet Mr & Mrs Christmas at Harewood House, Leeds

Meet Father and Mrs Christmas in their home for a magical festive experience.

Your visit will include interactive stories and songs, a photo opportunity with Father Christmas and a traditional gift. This is always a popular event and some December weekend dates are sold out, so make sure you book in advance.