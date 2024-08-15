245th Anniversary of the Battle of Flamborough Head to be marked by a weekend of packed events

A “Military Village” will help commemorate the Battle of Flamborough Head next month.

Final preparations are being made to commemorate the 245th Anniversary of the Battle of Flamborough Head.

Yorkshire Coast 1779 is organising a packed weekend of activities to mark the sea battle from Friday, September 19 to Monday, September 23.

The Battle of Flamborough Head was a significant battle during the American War of Independence (1775-83), which took place off the Yorkshire Coast on the evening of 23rd September 1779.

It is one of the most celebrated naval actions in US history despite its relatively small size and considerable dispute as to who actually won the encounter!

Commodore Tom Knowles ADC RNHQ NE & IoM.

The anniversary will see a fun-filled weekend open to all with a “Military Village”, including representation from Royal Navy Headquarters Northern England & Isle of Man (RNHQ NE & IoM), Royal Navy Reserves (HMS CERES) and various other military stands at the Filey Bay event.In addition to the village, there will be a pop-up Heritage Centre telling the story of the battle, shipwreck walks on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, September 20, there will be a 1779 Heritage Trail Walk, also part of the East Yorkshire Festival Walk, from Bridlington Harbour to Flamborough Chalk Tower where people can hear first-hand about the events leading up to the battle and its aftermath while looking out to sea and imagining what it might have been like to witness it.

Entertainment during the weekend will include the Ramshackle Shantymen singers, Filey Show Group and local cheer team, Phoenix Cheerleaders, plus Flamborough Long Swords will be performing a traditional sword dancing.

A ticketed dinner on Saturday night will have special guests representing both the Royal Navy: Commodore Tom Knowles ADC RNHQ NE & IoM and US Navy: Commander Michael Sturm as well as a direct descendant of Royal Navy Captain Richard Pearson will be attending, after which there will be Ceilidh Dancing.

On Sunday, September 22, starting at 2pm there will be a Sea Cadet Parade along the Filey Promenade which will include Cadet units from Filey, Hull, Bridlington and the Grimsby Cadet Band – and a Remembrance Service for the 400+ men and boys who died in the battle.To book tickets for the dinner (£25pp) or the 1779 Trail or Shipwreck Walks (free), please email [email protected].