Award-winning restaurant hosts tapas night for hospital charity

An award-winning North Yorkshire restaurant is raising money for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity after family members received ‘phenomenal care’ at Scarborough Hospital.

The co-owners of two AA rosette hotel Estbek House, in Sandsend, near Whitby, are hoping residents up and down the coast will support them on the evening to boost funds for the Scarborough Hospital Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal.

David Cross and Tim Lawrence will be hosting a unique tapas evening at their popular dining spot on Bank Holiday Monday, May 27. The relaxed fine dining experience will see the restaurant serving a variety of tapas dishes.

The chefs will be taking inspiration from around the world but will use fresh quality ingredients from local suppliers. The duo is appealing for the public to support them on the evening to help them celebrate their 20th year in business in Sandsend.

Supporters can show their appreciation by buying raffle tickets to help boost the final fund-raising target on the night.

Tickets for the ‘Wine and Tapas evening’ cost £60 pp. The raffle consists of first prize: a two-night stay at Estbek House (with dinner each evening), second prize: a one-night stay at Estbek House (with dinner), third prize: a three-course dinner for two at Estbek House. Tickets are £2 each, please contact the team on (01947) 893424 or email [email protected] to buy your tickets. Supporters can still buy tickets even if they do not attend on the night.

The evening will be quite a family affair for the restaurant employees past and present and will be an opportunity for new diners to discover the great culinary reputation that the restaurant is known locally for.

Former housekeeper and waitress Georgina Saville will be returning to support the evening. Her mum, Jeanette is the manager of the restaurant. Georgina is an avid supporter of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity and is also pulling on her running shoes for them by taking part in the Great North Run in September to raise further funds.

Co-owner David Cross, whose late mother Brenda received care at Scarborough Hospital is also keen to spread the message across the coast of what the new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre will mean for the community of Scarborough and the wider area.

He said: “I was thinking about trying to support the hospital and it was a former staff member who inspired me with her fundraising efforts for the hospital charity. Georgina is coming back to work on the night. It’s a great way to mark 20 years in business too.